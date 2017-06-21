New Mexico top elections official to run for re-election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s top elections official says she will run for re-election in 2018.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced her bid for the Democratic nomination Tuesday, saying she wants to continue implementing reforms of the state’s campaign finance rules as well as increasing voter education in rural and Native American communities.

Toulouse Oliver was elected secretary of state during a special election in November 2016.

She’s serving out the remainder of the term vacated by Republican Dianna Duran, who resigned as secretary of state in 2015 and was convicted on embezzlement and money laundering charges.

Before taking over the statewide office, Toulouse Oliver served as the Bernalillo County clerk from 2007 to 2016.