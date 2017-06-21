Meeting set to discuss adding fluoride to Albuquerque water

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Utility Authority is hoping to hear from the public regarding adding fluoride to the city’s water.

At a board meeting that is set for Wednesday, officials are aiming to provide the community with data of fluoride levels, estimated costs, and a timeline on when it would be implemented if approved.

The Water Authority stopped adding supplemental fluoride in 2011 after federal agencies couldn’t agree on its safety.

A new policy has since been adopted encouraging it’s addition to the water.

Officials are expected to vote on the matter at an August 23 meeting.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the City Government Center at Civic Plaza.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s