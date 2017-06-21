Meeting set to discuss adding fluoride to Albuquerque water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Utility Authority is hoping to hear from the public regarding adding fluoride to the city’s water.

At a board meeting that is set for Wednesday, officials are aiming to provide the community with data of fluoride levels, estimated costs, and a timeline on when it would be implemented if approved.

The Water Authority stopped adding supplemental fluoride in 2011 after federal agencies couldn’t agree on its safety.

A new policy has since been adopted encouraging it’s addition to the water.

Officials are expected to vote on the matter at an August 23 meeting.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the City Government Center at Civic Plaza.