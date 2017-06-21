Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Extremely warm temperatures will stay in place on Thursday with highs topping out at 103° in Albuquerque. Across most lowland areas of New Mexico temperatures will top 100°. By Friday some relief from the heat will roll in. Moisture will fill-in across the state from east to west. The chance for showers will be highest across the northeast on Friday and statewide by Saturday.

