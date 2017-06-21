Extremely warm temperatures will stay in place on Thursday with highs topping out at 103° in Albuquerque. Across most lowland areas of New Mexico temperatures will top 100°. By Friday some relief from the heat will roll in. Moisture will fill-in across the state from east to west. The chance for showers will be highest across the northeast on Friday and statewide by Saturday.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round