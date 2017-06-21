Man shot during attempted home burglary sentenced to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot by a homeowner during a burglary will spend the next two and a half years in prison.

Wednesday, Javier Valenzuela was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Back in 2015, he and an accomplice tried to steal a man’s SUV.

The homeowner spoke in court Wednesday, telling the judge he was forced to shoot first after Valenzuela pointed a gun at him.

“I hit him with all five shots. During this entire time, he kept the .45 caliber gun that he was holding pointed at me, even if he was laying down on the driveway were he collapsed,” the homeowner said.

Valenzuela’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised probation.