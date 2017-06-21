Man shot during attempted home burglary sentenced to prison

By Published:
Javier Valenzuela (Photo taken: 1/18/17)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot by a homeowner during a burglary will spend the next two and a half years in prison.

Wednesday, Javier Valenzuela was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Back in 2015, he and an accomplice tried to steal a man’s SUV.

The homeowner spoke in court Wednesday, telling the judge he was forced to shoot first after Valenzuela pointed a gun at him.

“I hit him with all five shots. During this entire time, he kept the .45 caliber gun that he was holding pointed at me, even if he was laying down on the driveway were he collapsed,” the homeowner said.

Valenzuela’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised probation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s