Man lashes out at State Police Chief over call to end treasure hunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people are not happy with State Police Chief Pete Kassetas’ call for Forrest Fenn to end his treasure hunt, following the deaths of two treasure hunters.

The chief says someone left a message for him Tuesday after he implored Fenn to end what he called insanity.

In the message, the caller tells the chief, “I am aware of the public comments you have made about the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt. The treasure hunt is real and I believe I have located it. I am outraged by your public comments and I am going to tell you to mind your own God**** business and shut up.”

Fenn says he hid a treasure worth millions somewhere in New Mexico.

Two Colorado men have already died in the search, other treasure hunters have had to be rescued.

The chief says these search and rescues put crews in danger, and in this case preventable.

No word from Fenn if he’s considering calling off the hunt.