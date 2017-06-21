Man accused of running over a grandmother violates parole

By Published:
courtroom-stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who’s accused of being under the influence, when he hit a woman, appeared in court Wednesday.

Police say back in March on Dakota Street a grandmother standing outside a car, saying goodbye to her granddaughter who was strapped in her seatbelt, was run over.

Darren Kitseallyboy hit her with his Jeep.

Witnesses told police he then hit the house, backed up over her, and drove off.

When police caught up to his mangled jeep, they say he admitted to drinking before he hit her.

Today Judge Benjamin Chavez said he violated his parole by using peyote so he put him on a no bond hold.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s