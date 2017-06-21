Man accused of running over a grandmother violates parole

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who’s accused of being under the influence, when he hit a woman, appeared in court Wednesday.

Police say back in March on Dakota Street a grandmother standing outside a car, saying goodbye to her granddaughter who was strapped in her seatbelt, was run over.

Darren Kitseallyboy hit her with his Jeep.

Witnesses told police he then hit the house, backed up over her, and drove off.

When police caught up to his mangled jeep, they say he admitted to drinking before he hit her.

Today Judge Benjamin Chavez said he violated his parole by using peyote so he put him on a no bond hold.