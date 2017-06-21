Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning but a hot afternoon ahead – expect high temperatures to top out above average in the 80s, 90s and low 100s statewide. The Albuquerque-metro area will see widespread triple digits / average for this time of year is 90°. Sunshine will blanket the state through noontime before clouds start to build late day. Spotty storms will initially favor the mountains and Northeast Plains before rolling off into surrounding lower elevations. A marginal risk for isolated storms stretches from the northeast corner to the southwest – threats: large hail and damaging winds.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect for most of western NM + the Rio Grande Valley beginning 2PM through 7PM both Wednesday and Thursday for dangerous heat – afternoon temps 100°-105°

THURSDAY: Even hotter! Afternoon temps will continue to climb with downtown Albuquerque likely to hit 103° by late afternoon. Widespread 90s and low 100s can be expected across New Mexico. Like Wednesday, we’ll start the day with mostly sunny conditions before increasing cloud cover and spotty storms return for the afternoon.