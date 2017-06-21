June 21st Morning Rush: Suspect in custody after late night chase through Albuquerque

1. New details on a wild chase that happened in Albuquerque Tuesday night. APD says it started as officers tried to arrest a suspect on outstanding warrants in the North Valley. The suspect took off in an RV. Police say at one point the suspect tried to run over one of its officers and that’s when the chase began. The chase then ran through several intersections like Candelaria at San Mateo and Indian School at Washington. It finally came to an end on the west side on Coors. There were several crashes involving other cars as the chase zoomed by. The suspect and a woman were taken into custody.

Full Story: APD: Suspect in custody after chase through Albuquerque

2. A mild morning but a hot afternoon ahead – expect high temperatures to top out above average in the 80s, 90s and low 100s statewide.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

3. The debate over health care reform is ramping up Wednesday. The Senate Republicans plan to unveil a health care bill Thursday. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes to send the final bill to the congressional budget office this week. Both Republicans and Democrats have grumbled about not seeing the Senate bill yet and some have said it is being written in secret. It would only take three Republican Senators voting against the bill to kill it. The GOP wants to bring the bill to a vote before the July 4 recess.

Full Story: White House to negotiate tax overhaul behind closed doors

4. The upcoming Lobo basketball season is months away and now, UNM is elevating the experience. The athletics department is reducing pricing for the suites by 18 percent. With the price drop, they are also updating the amenities in the suite and club levels. Dreamstyle Remodeling plans to remodel the club level to create a more lounge experience.

Full Story: UNM to drop prices, increase suite amenities for upcoming basketball season

5. An investigation is underway Wednesday morning as Animal Humane tries to figure out how an imaginary dog with an offensive name showed up on its website. Its name starts with an f and the animal is said to be a bull terrier up for adoption. The dog is not at the shelter. Animal Humane says an unauthorized user posted the adoption profile that has been taken down.

Full Story: Fake dog profile on Animal Humane site sparks internal investigation

The Morning’s Top Stories