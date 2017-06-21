John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be another extremely hot day across much of New Mexico, with Heat Advisories in place for most of the western half of the state. A few storms will once again be possible across eastern and southern New Mexico. Triple digit temperatures will continue through the end of the week.

The good news is there is some relief on the way from the heat. Late Friday a back door cold front will drop into the northeast, and progress across the state through the weekend. By Sunday, many areas that seen well above average afternoon highs will see below average readings. Afternoon highs from Albuquerque to Roswell will drop into the 80s!