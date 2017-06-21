In The Kitchen: Summer Orecchiette Salad

Chef Christopher Cook from Sister Bar, joined New Mexico Living to make Summer Orecchiette Salad and invite us to a Pop-Up event next month.

In celebration of the first day of summer, Chef Christoper made an easy to do summer salad. The Pop-Up is Wednesday, July 12th at 7 p.m. at Effex Night Club’s rooftop.

Summer Orecchiette Salad

Orecchiette

Arugula

Peas

Snow peas or sugar snap peas

Mozzarella

Mint

Pancetta or bacon

Eggs

Olive oil

Lemon

Chives

Cook orecchiette according to package directions. Rinse in cold water, toss with olive oil, refrigerate. Cook pancetta in a pan until crispy. Pat dry and dice. Add all ingredients except egg and lemon to bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper, and toss. Plate salad and top with a poached egg, lemon zest, and chives.

