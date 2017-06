ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gas leak along Central is causing disruption in the area.

Officials have roads closed from La Veta to Alvarado due to the leak.

The Lazy H Motel, Cafe Da Lat, Grapevine Furniture and Route 66 Tattoo have been evacuated.

Officials with the gas company say a crew working on the ART Project ruptured the line Wednesday morning.

They hope to have it resolved by this afternoon.

