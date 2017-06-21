For Your Health: Ashtanga Yoga

James Cardinale, yoga instructor for Ashtanga Yoga, joined New Mexico Living to show us what Ashtanga yoga is and to invite us to try it ourselves.

The practice of yoga has been around for centuries and Ashtanga yoga facilitates flexibility, cardio, tendon, skeletal and muscle strength. In this practice, you can adjust to your stage of expertise and all levels of fitness are welcome. Ashtanga Yoga offers a variety of classes throughout Albuquerque.

