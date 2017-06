SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire is forcing evacuations in Santa Fe County along Highway 344 and Highway 14.

Officials say its rapidly moving east through Heartbreak Hill Canyon and residents who live near there need to evacuate immediately.

Information is limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates.

The evacuation order continues in Santa Fe County near hwy 344 & Hwy 14. This is the Heartbreak Hill area. Fire taking off rapidly #nmfire — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) June 21, 2017