ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire near the Torrance-Guadalupe county line just off of I-40 is burning between 50 and 100 acres, according to forestry officials.

Wendy Mason with the U.S. Forest Service says the fire is mainly burning grass on the Torrance County side.

The U.S. Forest Service, New Mexico State Forestry, Torrance County and the Bureau of Land Management are said to be responding.

The fire is not said to be threatening any structures.