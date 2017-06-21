Entertainment venue to take place of lot next to ‘Breaking Bad’ car wash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sitting vacant for nearly a decade, a 9.75 acre lot along Eubank and Menaul, is most commonly known for sitting next to the ‘Breaking Bad’ car wash.

“It just sat there, several brokers did every effort they could to get this filled up,” said Glenn Wright.

Wright has been the broker of the property for about a year. He’s part of the team behind Snow Heights Promenade, a unique new venue that will break ground on the empty lot in September.

“Live entertainment, stage, children’s play area, dog park, surrounded by restaurants and entertainment users,” said Wright.

The promenade will also include rooftop patios. Three businesses have already signed up to fill spaces at the promenade, including Gold’s Gym, Fat Burger and Donut Mart.

However, some neighbors aren’t thrilled about the plans.

“I’m afraid people are going to be looking down into my backyard, also noise because there’s potentially a music venue being there,” said Mark Sharratt, who lives just behind the lot.

Residents like Sharratt said there is only a wood fencing separating their homes from the lot.

“I have a great concern about the noise because the walls, unless we’ve extended our own walls, are very low,” said Norma Sims, who also lives behind the lot.

Although music and live entertainment is a big aspect of the promenade, Wright said it was designed with neighbors in mind.

“Having the stage in the center of this promenade kind of helps because it’s surrounded by buildings, so that’s gonna help buffer some of these sounds, and create a barrier,” said Wright.

He said it will be a place unlike anything Albuquerque has seen before, in an area where it’s needed.

“This brings it right here to Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights…the jobs are here, the people are here, let’s have some entertainment here,” said Wright.

The promenade still has vacancies, and the developers are looking for more tenants.