ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews were dispatched to a fire located at a recycling plant Wednesday morning.

The recycling yard is located on 1800 first street northwest.

According to AFD, units arrived within minutes and reported that a large pile of metal was on fire.

The crews were able to successfully contained it to the original area.

No one was hurt in the fire and the structures were not affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.