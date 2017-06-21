City personnel board explains why APD officer should get job back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s personnel board laid out is reasons for why a fired cop involved in a controversial shooting should get his job back.

The city fired Albuquerque Police Department Officer Jeremy Dear in 2014, in the wake of the Mary Hawkes shooting.

Dear did not have his camera on while he searched for the 19-year-old suspected car thief, or when he was chasing her, or when he shot her.

He was fired for a long pattern of failing to turn his camera on.

This month, the personnel board ruled that APD did not have a clear policy on when officers should turn on their cameras, or how many failures to do so should lead to punishment.

The city is fighting the order to reinstate him with back pay, while the Hawkes family is suing APD for the shooting.