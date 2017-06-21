City councilors discuss pulling funds for APS crossing guards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are talking about pulling the money they spend for crossing guards and instead making Albuquerque Public Schools pay for them.

“APS has twice the budget we do and yet we subsidize APS with programs like this they could really probably pick up themselves,” Councilor Dan Lewis said.

Councilors say they spend $1.4 million a year to fund the guards. They say they’re struggling to come up with enough money for a pay raise for police officers who are already overburdened.

Some of that money used to pay for crossing guards could be shifted to APD.

While there is no official proposal on the table, councilors say it may be time to start talking about this again.

As you may know, APS also struggled with its budget this year. They ended up cutting jobs and reorganizing some programs to deal with it.

