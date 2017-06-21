BCSO search for missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo Sheriff’s County Officers are searching for Gregory Romero.

The 46-year-old was last seen June 3, riding his bicycle from south Coors to Isleta Casino.

Romero is five foot ten, has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his lower right arm, praying hands on his left hand and the names “Dominique” and “Ashley” on his upper arms.

If you have any information on Romero’s whereabouts or have seen him, you are asked to contact police.

You can either call or text the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office at 505-886-1065.