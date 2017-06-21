Around Town: Best Bike Shops

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to pedal through the best bike shop in Albuquerque.

Yelper’s top pick for bikes is the Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center. It can build a bike for you and if you are in need of service, they will teach you how to repair and maintain your own bike.

Also, there is a new program at Yelp called ‘Little Yelpers Club.’ The club is all things and activities related to kids.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living