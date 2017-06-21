Albuquerque zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day with debut of newborn calf

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is World Giraffe Day, and the Albuquerque zoo is celebrating in a big way.

For the first time Wednesday, a newborn giraffe made its debut to the exhibit.

Officials say the giraffe was born last Monday and both him and his mom are doing well.

While there is new life at the exhibit, zoo officials say they hope to raise awareness about the declining giraffe population.

“We call it the silent extinction, because everybody knows about rhinos, everybody knows about elephants, but nobody really knows about giraffes and that their population is decreasing,” Paul Haung with the Rio Grande Zoo said.

You can buy buttons and raffle tickets on Wednesday for a sneak peak behind the scenes of the exhibit. Money raised goes toward giraffe conservation efforts.

