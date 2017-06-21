12-year-old Nathan Turner pitches 3 perfect games in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Nathan Turner is a 6-foot tall, 12-year-old right hand pitcher, who has a thing for the perfect game. Turner had his first perfect game May 13 of this year while playing for a team from the Roy Mosquero area known as the Cardinals.

“You don’t really start thinking about the perfect game until the last inning,” said Turner. “Once you start thinking about it you start getting in your head that I really want this.”

Turner wanted it so much he threw another perfect game, and another after that in the Springer Little League which is made up of kids from 8-years old to 12.

“I honestly still can’t believe that I did that,” said Turner. “After the first one, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Then we looked it up. My mom told me that there was only like a few dozen a year out of all of the little league games and there’s like 10,000 a day and I just got three out of them.”

If his youth career is any indication of his future, Turner will more than likely realize a dream.

“I want to go and play major league baseball,” said Turner. “That’s been my dream since I was probably 4 or 5-years old.”