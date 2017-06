SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows a Santa Fe woman arrested for DWI after crashing her car.

An officer says he watched as 62-year-old Cynthia Purvis ran a stop sign and collided with a guardrail on an exit of U.S. 285.

He says after pulling her over and asking for her drivers license, she handed him her credit card and did not realize she had crashed.

Officers say Purvis failed a field sobriety test.

She was booked into Santa Fe County Jail.