UNM to drop prices, increase suite amenities for upcoming basketball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is elevating the experience for the upcoming Lobo Basketball season.

The Athletics Department is reducing prices for the suites by 18 percent. With the price drop, they are also updating the amenities in the suite and club levels.

Dreamstyle Remodeling owner Larry Chavez, who owns the naming rights for the arena, will remodel the club level to create a more lounge experience with a high end sports bar and kitchen area.

Current suite holders are being contaced by the Lobo Club about the changes.