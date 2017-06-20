Trevor Rogers and Miami Marlins agree on a deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Associated Press report out of Miami says that the Marlins have agreed to terms with pitcher Trevor Rogers. The deal is said to include a signing bonus of $3.4 million and will not be final until Rogers completes a physical.

Rogers, who is from Carlsbad, New Mexico, mentioned the Marlins on his Twitter account Tuesday saying, “I’ll miss you Carlsbad, but Florida is calling my name and it’s time to get to work.”

The Marlins selected the 19-year-old Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year in round one of the MLB Draft as the 13th overall pick.

Rogers signed a letter of intent with Texas Tech last November before big league baseball came calling.