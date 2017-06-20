Suspected car thief back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected car thief who just can’t stay out of trouble was back in court Tuesday.

KRQE News 13 first told you about Morris Mora back in March. He caused a crash in the North Valley in a stolen car while trying to dodge police, the crash sent an innocent woman to the hospital. He was out of jail in just five days, then arrested two times after that for allegedly stealing cars.

After being held without bond for months, Judge Stan Whitaker decided to release Mora without bond. He did order him to be monitored by GPS and have a curfew from 3 p.m. to 10 in the morning.

The judge described it as a semi-house arrest.