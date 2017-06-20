State Police Chief asks Forrest Fenn to call off treasure hunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police Chief Pete Kassetas is calling on Forrest Fenn to end his treasure hunt before someone else dies looking for it.

A body was found along the Rio Grande this weekend, not far from where a Colorado pastor left his car before setting out on the treasure hunt.

Last year, another Colorado man died on the treasure hunt.

Fenn says the treasure includes gold and jewels worth $2 million.

He has placed clues about it in his books and says he intentionally made it hard to find. Now some, including Chief Kassetas, are calling for Fenn to retrieve his treasure and end the so-called insanity.

The New Mexico Search and Rescue team has posted a survey on its Facebook page asking people if they think Fenn should call off the search.