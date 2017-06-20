Residents in southeast New Mexico experiencing record heat

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is in the middle of the kind of heat it hasn’t seen in years.

If you think it’s sweltering in Albuquerque, try heading south. As the week goes on, temperatures are only expected to rise, possibly getting up to 109 degrees.

“It’s terrible. Welcome to New Mexico, because it’s bad here,” Roswell resident Michael Young said.

Running around at a water park to cool down is one way to escape the heat, but not everyone has the option of spending the day getting wet.

“The most important thing is just to stay out of it just as much as you can, but for our city workers, they have to. They’re out there providing services for our citizens,” City of Roswell administrator Kathy Louer said.

So far, Roswell has not had any heat-related incidents. The hope is that people know the drill: Stay hydrated and stay out of the sun.

“It’s really just making them aware of what the symptoms of exhaustion and heatstroke are,” Louer added.

City workers have been provided with all sorts of heat protection, ranging from hats and neckbands, to sunscreen wipes and cooling vests. Employees have been put on an early work schedule that goes from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that they can finish up before the sun is really blazing.

“We have to get jobs done even when the weather’s not, you know, the best,” Louer said.

It reached 110 degrees in Roswell on Saturday. Thursday and Friday this week are also supposed to be well over 100.

