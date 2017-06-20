Notah Begay III glad to see old college roommate Tiger Woods getting help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Tiger Woods undergoes treatment to manage medication for back pain and sleep disorder, his former college roommate and Stanford University teammate is hoping for the best.

“I’ve just been trying to support him and be a good friend,” said Notah Begay III. I have dealt with similar types of issues in my own life, having a DUI about 17 years ago.

Begay was sentenced to 364 days in jail for what was his second offense and had all but seven days suspended. He learned from the experience and can now be very helpful to Woods.

Woods was arrested May 29 in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods said he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medication.

“I have the experience so I am able to speak from a position of knowledge versus speculation,” said Begay. ” Unless you’ve been there and you’ve done that you don’t know some of the things that goes through a person’s head and some of the issues that they have to process.”

Begay, a four time PGA Tour winner and golf analyst, said he has been in communication with Woods and he is glad to see him get help.

“It’s great to see him take a step in the right direction, identify that there is a problem and to move forward with some sort of proactive program to try and address it,” said Begay.

While he works on himself, no one is sure when Woods will return to competitive golf. The 14 time major champion hasn’t played competitively since February.

“I’m not concerned about his golf,” said Begay. “I’m not concerned whether he will win another tournament. I’m concerned that he can continue to be a good father and continue to be a positive impact in his foundation work and all the things that he wants to do with his community.”