New Mexico sixth grader competes in national chemistry competition

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico was well represented in Washington, D.C. for the “National You Be the Chemist Challenge.”

Sixth grader Kylette Garcia from Grants was just one of dozens of students from all over the country who competed Monday.

The students had to answer timed, multiple choice chemistry questions on stage.

Garcia says she was not very interested in competing at first, but is now encouraging others to get involved.

“Just do it if you really want to. It’s very exciting and you’ll do very well if you really try,” Garcia said.

Garcia had to win regional and state competitions to advance to nationals. Unfortunately, she did not advance to the final rounds.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s