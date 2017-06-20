New Mexico sixth grader competes in national chemistry competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico was well represented in Washington, D.C. for the “National You Be the Chemist Challenge.”

Sixth grader Kylette Garcia from Grants was just one of dozens of students from all over the country who competed Monday.

The students had to answer timed, multiple choice chemistry questions on stage.

Garcia says she was not very interested in competing at first, but is now encouraging others to get involved.

“Just do it if you really want to. It’s very exciting and you’ll do very well if you really try,” Garcia said.

Garcia had to win regional and state competitions to advance to nationals. Unfortunately, she did not advance to the final rounds.