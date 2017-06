ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city just released drone footage of the progress being made on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

There’s still a lot of progress to be made.

This week, traffic has shifted to the south side of Central Avenue near Old Town.

Expect delays approaching the Rio Grande and Central intersection and where Lomas and Central merge.

Also, starting Tuesday northbound and southbound traffic at Carlisle will be closed.

