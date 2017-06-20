View Active Weather Alerts >>

Scorching temperatures will remain in place over the next few days. The Albuquerque area should top 100° through at least Thursday. Strong to occasionally severe storms will be possible across the east through Thursday. More moisture arrives on Friday bringing temperatures down and the chance for showers up statewide. Our best chance for rain looks like it will roll in this weekend.

Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery