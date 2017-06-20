Major beer company Samuel Adams helps out local brewers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – One of the biggest beer makers in the country wants to help New Mexico make more great beer.

Samuel Adams’ top brewers are in town sharing the tricks of the trade with local brewers and offering up money to help as well.

New Mexico has become one of the hot spots for craft beer, with new breweries popping up constantly.

While many are already enjoying big success, others are just getting started.

It’s right where Samuel Adams was about three decades ago. That’s why founder Jim Koch started “Brewing the American Dream,” visiting different cities and helping local brewers get where they want to be.

“Each entrepreneur gets 20 minutes with a coach, that could be brewing, packaging, operations, legal, graphic design; and they can really take business to the next level,” Samuel Adams brewer Jennifer Glanville said.

Bosque Brewing is one of the breweries that has benefited from the program and is now giving back.

“I just love hearing people’s stories, ideas, and helping them think through different aspects of those things, and maybe give them a little nugget they can walk away with,” Bosque Brewing’s managing director Gabe Jensen said.

Bosque Brewing was the first brewer in New Mexico to receive a loan through the Sam Adams program. Now, they’re sharing their advice.

“I’ve had mentors, people in the brewing industry reach out. They told me the same thing and I didn’t listen: Get people surrounded that you know that are good at things that you’re not, and when I listened that’s when things got better,” Jensen said.

So why would they want to help the competition?

“They’re not really competitors. If everyone is making beer, it’s great for the beer drinker and it’s great for all us brewers,” Glanaville said.

This is the second year “Brewing the American Dream” has visited Albuquerque.