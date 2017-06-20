Local group hosts craft sale to celebrate World Refugee Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is World Refugee Day and a local group celebrated by showing off and selling some of their hard work.

The women and girls from “New Mexico Women’s Global Pathways” come from all over, including Africa and the Middle East. They train in beading and sewing.

Tuesday, they were selling some of their jewelry, clothing and tote bags. All proceeds from Tuesday’s craft sale go to support them, and their educational development.

“We’ve come from traumatic situations and we’re happy to be in a safe place, and we just want to thank the community for helping us and want the community to embrace us and help us as we try to stand up on our feet,” Nkazi Sinandile said.

The craft sale is over, but you can still click here to visit their Facebook page.