Las Cruces man accused of raping 71-year-old woman bonds out of jail

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old Las Cruces man accused of breaking into a 71-year-old woman’s home and raping her is out of jail.

According to court documents, Daniel Guzman tampered with at least two of the victim’s windows early Friday morning. Once inside, the victim told police Guzman beat and raped her.

His grandmother allegedly told police Guzman was convicted of raping a 3-year-old boy when he was a teenager and that he takes anti-psychotic medication.

“That’s what our detectives learned through their investigation that many people knew him knew of his past and his propensity for committing such an act,” said Dan Trujillo with the Las Cruces Police Department.

After his arrest, Guzman was being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Prosecutors argued to raise that bond to $200,000 but Judge Richard Jacquez reduced it to $15,000 and Guzman bonded out.

Prosecutors say they’re concerned about the safety of the community.