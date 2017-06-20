Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket into the 80s, 90s and low 100s across the state today… majority of us well above average, some even near records! A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for west-central, northwest NM + Rio Grande Valley beginning 2PM through 7PM for dangerous heat: 100°-105°. The dangerous heat will be the primary concern, however, some will also need to keep eyes to the sky for spotty storms. Thunderstorms will initially favor the higher terrain before rolling south-southeast into surrounding lower elevations. There is potential for isolated severe storms, threats: hail and damaging winds.

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 100s in many areas across central and southern NM. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for west-central, northwest NM + Rio Grande Valley beginning 2PM through 7PM for dangerous heat: 100°-105°. Spotty storms will again favor the mountain areas before moving south into lower elevations.

THURSDAY: Widespread 80s, 90s and low 100s are expected Thursday afternoon under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Given the extreme heat, be sure to keep our heat safety rules in mind (plenty of breaks in the shade, lots of water, light colored clothing, etc.)