June 20th Morning Rush: Family of suspect in killing spree says he’s no monster

1. There are new details in the case of the man accused of killing his mom, stepdad and brother. Damian Herrera is accused in killing spree, he’s still locked up. His sister tells KRQE News 13 she saw the moment all three of her family members were shot. Still, she says, the family loves Herrera, adding that he was dealing with mental illness. The family is now preparing the funeral services for the murdered family members later this week in Espanola. Herrera is also accused of killing two other men for their cars.

2. Some are calling for Forrest Fenn to end his treasure hunt, after person has died tried to find his so-called buried treasure. Police recovered the body of man along the Rio Grande not far from where missing Colorado Pastor Paris Wallace parked his car before setting out to treasure hunt. Wallace has been missing since last week. The body of the hiker has yet to be identified.

3. A mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket into the 80s, 90s and low 100s across the state today.

4. Fire crews will head into day three of fighting the wildfire still burning in northwest Rio Rancho. It started Sunday near King Blvd. and Encino Road and has charred more than 1,200 acres so far but the good news is that it’s nearly out. The fire is at 60-percent containment. As for the Cajete Fire still burning in the Jemez Mountains. It’s burned 1,400 acres so far, but is now 85 percent contained. Officials believe a campfire is to blame.

5. The Dona Ana County Clerk’s office is now raising money to archive some key historical documents including the coroner’s report for Sheriff Pat Garret. He became famous for killing outlaw Billy the Kid. The February 1908 document, signed by six men, laid out the findings in the shooting death of Garrett saying Garrett’s killer was ranch hand Wayne Brazel.

The Morning’s Top Stories