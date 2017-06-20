John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The heat continues as a ridge of high pressure meanders over western New Mexico. Expect triple digit heat for most of the lower elevations at some point this week. The northwest, west central areas, and Rio Grande Valley are all under heat advisories today and Wednesday. Later this week, the high shifts south, cranking the heat in the southeast to highs near 110°.

The high will continue to shift south this weekend, allowing moisture into the state from the Gulf of Mexico. The increased moisture will help pull temperatures, and as a result fire danger down for the weekend and early next week.