ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have confirmed the identity of a Roswell man found dead in a tree.

They say it was, in fact, 30-year-old Sergio Salas who had gone missing about two weeks earlier.

Salas’ mom said he would often wander off and liked to climb trees.

The Office of the Medical Investigator says there were no outward signs of trauma and is still trying to determine how Salas died.