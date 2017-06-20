In The Kitchen: Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls & Green Chile Lo Mein

Marc Quinones, Executive Chef from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls & Green Chile Lo Mein.
Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls & Green Chile Lo Mein
- 6 pound of Beef Short Ribs Boneless
- 2 Cups of Beef Stock
- 2 Cups of Chicken Stock
- 1 Cup of Chinese Duck Sauce
- 5 Cloves of Peeled Garlic
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 1 cup of Tomato Paste
- 4 cups of vegetable oil for frying
- 1 pack of egg roll wrappers
- 1 package of Lo Mein Noodles
- 1 bottle of your favorite Asian sauce.
- 1 cup of Hot Green Chile
Directions
- Cover ribs in stock and duck sauce and cook at 225 degrees for 8 hours.
- Chill the meat down, and mix with sautéed cabbage. Wrap in Egg Roll Wrapper and fry in Vegetable Oil.
- Boil your Lo Mein Noodles then sauté in one tablespoon of oil green chile and Asian sauce.
For more information, visit their website.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz