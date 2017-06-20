In The Kitchen: Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls & Green Chile Lo Mein

Marc Quinones, Executive Chef from Mas Tapas y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to make Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls & Green Chile Lo Mein.

Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls & Green Chile Lo Mein

6 pound of Beef Short Ribs Boneless

2 Cups of Beef Stock

2 Cups of Chicken Stock

1 Cup of Chinese Duck Sauce

5 Cloves of Peeled Garlic

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 cup of Tomato Paste

4 cups of vegetable oil for frying

1 pack of egg roll wrappers

1 package of Lo Mein Noodles

1 bottle of your favorite Asian sauce.

1 cup of Hot Green Chile

Directions

Cover ribs in stock and duck sauce and cook at 225 degrees for 8 hours. Chill the meat down, and mix with sautéed cabbage. Wrap in Egg Roll Wrapper and fry in Vegetable Oil. Boil your Lo Mein Noodles then sauté in one tablespoon of oil green chile and Asian sauce.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz