Hot weather dangers for dogs are worse than average

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record heat this year, leaving dogs in parked cars has become a punishable offense.

If a dog is left in a parked car during 80 degree weather, the inside, even with windows open, reaches over 100 degrees in minutes. The punishment for this animal cruelty ranges from a citation to jail time.

The Department of Animal Welfare also encourages people to be aware of hot pavement, which scald dogs’ feet instantly. Walking pets in the morning or evening is preferable, when it is cooler outside.

For more information on heat safety for pets or what to do if you encounter an animal in peril, visit the Animal Welfare website.