Health Check: Suitcase Spine

Dr. Dan Monaghan, Chiropractor from The Joint Chiropractic, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the dangers of ‘Suitcase Spine’ and how to avoid it.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there were more than 88,000 medically treated injuries related to luggage in 2016 and in a recent survey, nine out of 10 travelers report having neck or back pain. Taking the time to stretch and divide larger travel bags into smaller lighter bags can help.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by The Joint Chiropractic