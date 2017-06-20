Free programming series to come to Downtown Arts & Cultural District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some may stay away from the arts because of the cost, an organization aimed at revitalizing the downtown arts and cultural district is making sure everybody has a chance to experience it despite the amount of cash in their pocket.

“Feed the Heart” is going to be a series of free events like theater, music, dance and even a lecture series that will make the arts accessible to everybody.

All thanks to a grant called the “Our Town” grant that the City of Albuquerque’s Public Art Urban Enhancement Division, Downtown Arts & Cultural District, and a group of ten local organizations just received from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Downtown Arts & Cultural District has already seen a lot of growth over the years since it was approved a year and a half ago. But director Joe Cardillo says they hope this will boost traffic even more especially from those who weren’t able to experience the arts before.

“The series is part of a larger goal to renew the urban core and make sure the people who don’t have access to art and programming get access to it,” said Cardillo.

Cardillo says the $100,000 grant is being split up among nearly a dozen organizations to help cover the costs for the free programming they’re offering.

One of the companies receiving money is the Sanitary Tortilla Factory, a public art space that houses 15 studios and exhibit spaces. Director Sheri Crider says she chose to open her space downtown based on the diversity of the area.

“It’s a really dynamic place to be and I think our area really supports artists and creative ventures,” said Crider.

The money that Sanitary Tortilla Factory receives will go to an artist residency program.

The “Our Town” series will take place over the next year and a half. The first part of this series will take place at the University of New Mexico’s College of Fine Arts downtown studio in the fall.

For more information about the Downtown Arts & Cultural District, click here.