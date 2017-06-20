For Your Information: Mid-Year Financial Review

Hunter Unschuld from Fractal Profile Wealth Management joined New Mexico Living to talk about the benefits of a mid-year financial review.

When thinking about your mid-year financial review some of the things Hunter suggests you look at are, your budget, retirement accounts and emergency funds. Then review and take care of your debt. Last, plan for next year’s taxes. Staying on track with your finances can help you determine your needs for the future.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living