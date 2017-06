ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds have identified the man involved in a shooting with an FBI agent.

It happened Monday in the parking lot of the Home Depot at Coors and I-40.

Investigators say 31-year-old Juan Carlos Quezada-Lara was dealing meth to an undercover agent.

He tried to run and hit the agent with his car. That officer is OK.

Quezada-Lara was arrested and appeared in Federal Court Tuesday.

The feds say he is a Mexican national living in Albuquerque illegally.