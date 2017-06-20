Father and Daughter Arrested for carjacking and assaulting North Valley homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – North Valley residents were shocked to hear their neighbor was assaulted and car jacked outside his home.

Two of the suspects, Paul and Kaylee Higgins, are father and daughter.

“It is a unique case. We don’t typically see family members that do crimes together, but we do see it from time to time,” said Officer Fred Duran with the Albuquerque Police Department.

The homeowner told police he heard a knock on his door from Kaylee Higgins asking if he would jump start her car. When he came out to help, three men approached him.

Donald Ford hit him with a Taser. After that, Mario Maestas struck him on the head with a baseball bat before stealing his truck.

Police later located the homeowner’s truck at a nearby hotel.

After running the VIN, officers were able to confirm the truck belonged to the homeowner. He then identified the four suspects.

“It’s sad that the world is coming to that. Most of us are very good people here,” said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

When they were arrested, police say the four suspects had a bag that contained a gun, heroin and meth.

The father and daughter, along with Mario Maestas and Donald Ford, are all charged with armed robbery and assault.

Like other cases involving drugs and car theft, a quick Facebook search shows the suspects’ lives have deteriorated quickly.

The 22-year-old Sandia High School grad Kaylee Higgins looks healthy with her baby daughter a year ago — her dad, too — a far cry from the mugshots.