Father and Daughter Arrested for carjacking and assaulting North Valley homeowner

By Published:
Paul and Kaylee Higgins
Paul and Kaylee Higgins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – North Valley residents were shocked to hear their neighbor was assaulted and car jacked outside his home.

Two of the suspects, Paul and Kaylee Higgins, are father and daughter.

“It is a unique case. We don’t typically see family members that do crimes together, but we do see it from time to time,” said Officer Fred Duran with the Albuquerque Police Department.

The homeowner told police he heard a knock on his door from Kaylee Higgins asking if he would jump start her car. When he came out to help, three men approached him.

Donald Ford hit him with a Taser. After that, Mario Maestas struck him on the head with a baseball bat before stealing his truck.

Police later located the homeowner’s truck at a nearby hotel.

After running the VIN, officers were able to confirm the truck belonged to the homeowner. He then identified the four suspects.

“It’s sad that the world is coming to that. Most of us are very good people here,” said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

When they were arrested, police say the four suspects had a bag that contained a gun, heroin and meth.

The father and daughter, along with Mario Maestas and Donald Ford, are all charged with armed robbery and assault.

Like other cases involving drugs and car theft, a quick Facebook search shows the suspects’ lives have deteriorated quickly.

The 22-year-old Sandia High School grad Kaylee Higgins looks healthy with her baby daughter a year ago — her dad, too — a far cry from the mugshots.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s