Fake dog profile on Animal Humane site sparks internal investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people looking to adopt a pet got quite the surprise after finding a cute dog with an awfully offensive name on a popular Albuquerque shelter’s website.

Now, the incident has sparked an internal investigation.

The dog in the picture looks cute and cuddly, but the name is quite the opposite.

Let’s just say the name rhymes with “Tucker” and isn’t something Animal Humane would knowingly put on their website.

“I makes me mad for the animal,” dog owner Shannon Leonard said. “It’s just not really appropriate. It doesn’t bode well for the poor animal for it to be adopted, especially.”

Another Albuquerque resident chimed in saying, “It probably wouldn’t be the first dog I would want to pick either.”

However, the Bull Terrier isn’t actually up for adoption. There isn’t even a dog like that at the shelter.

Animal Humane of Albuquerque said an unauthorized user posted the adoption profile.

Animal Humane says once it caught wind of the posting, it was taken down immediately. Still, the picture and name were up for a couple of hours — enough time for phone calls to start pouring into the shelter.

“It makes me mad for the animal. It’s not so much the word itself because you hear it all around…but it’s not correct, especially not for Animal Humane Society,” Leonard said.

Animal Humane said they are trying to figure out if the fake posting was an inside job or if someone got a hold of a worker’s log-in.

Animal Humane’s human resources department is interviewing workers to get to the bottom of what happened.