Crews begin landscaping work at I-25, Paseo del Norte Interchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final phase of a major interstate construction project is underway. City officials gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the last of construction for the I-25 and Paseo del Norte interchange.

Officials say the project came in under budget, allowing for them to be able to use the left over $2.4 to add 10 acres of landscaping to the area. They say with the roadwork complete, the area needed more.

The landscaping will also include hundreds of new trees and shrubs. It’s expected to be complete by the fall.