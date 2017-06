Gail Woerner, Chairman of the Rodeo Clown Reunion, being held at the Rodeo de Santa Fe joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Rodeo de Santa Fe’s Pro Rodeo this weekend.

Rodeo de Santa Fe has been producing a pro rodeo since 1949 and this year they are incorporating a clown reunion, with special guest Ronald Burton. The rodeo is June 21st through the 24th, gates open at 5 p.m. and the action starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living