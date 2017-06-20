Classic car restored by Gallup priest gets new home

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, KRQE News 13 told you about a priest in Gallup, resurrecting a 1969 Pontiac Firebird.

Well, the renovated car now has a new home.

Matthew Keller, a priest at Sacred Heart Cathedral, spend months under the hood of the classic car, fixing it up.

It was part of a program called “V8s for Vocations.” The money raised helps get more men into the priesthood.

This weekend, the completed convertible was raffled off at the Parish Fiesta.

It went to Phoenix resident Debbie Vazquez. She is originally from Gallup and bought the ticket as a way to give back to her childhood community.